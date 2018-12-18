Buzdar vows to provide clean drinking water to every one

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that every possible resource will be utilized to achieve the target of provision of clean drinking water to each and every citizen of the province.

Addressing the special meeting which held at his office to review the water authority act, Chief Minister said that provision of clean water in urban areas through pipe water scheme will be reviewed. However, every citizen and departments will have to play their proactive role for the protection of water resources, he added. He disclosed that a comprehensive law will be introduced to deal with water related issues in the Punjab as there is a need to regulate the use of canal water and underground water reservoirs. The establishment of a water resource commission and water services regulatory authority is being reviewed under water authority act, he added. Chief Minister directed that consultation with the concerned partners should be ensured to give a final shape to the water act. He said that a system is also being devised to permanently monitor the performance of agencies responsible for provision and drainage of water.

Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, secretaries of housing, law, finance and local government and community development departments attended the meeting. Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that homeless and needy people living in “Panahgah” will be provided treatment facilities free of cost. Doctors will inspect the ailing residing people in the evening and medicines will also be provided to them. Keeping in view the utility of this project, “Panahgah” will also be established in other districts of the province in collaboration with philanthropists.

Presiding over a meeting at his office about the affairs pertaining to the “Panahgah” project, Chief Minister said that ailing people from “Panahgah” will be referred to the hospitals for further treatment on the recommendation of the doctors. He directed that breakfast and dinner should be provided in time to the people getting shelter there adding that no complaint should arise with regard to it. Police should be deputed along with civil defence volunteers for the protection of passengers and cooperation of Punjab Information Technology (PITB) will also be obtained for bio-metric verification. Similarly, construction of building of permanent “Panahgah” should be constructed as soon as possible, he added. Chief Minister directed the police that crackdown should be initiated against the drug-traffickers and addicts. He also directed to display the devised rules and regulations with regard to staying of passengers in “Panahgah.” Chief Minister was apprised about the progress made with regard to construction of permanent “Panahgah.” Secretaries of Social Welfare and Information Departments, DG LDA, DGPR and DC Lahore attended the meeting.

