Buzdar vows to implement 100 days plan of PM Imran

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that continuous work will be done to achieve the goal of establishment of a new Pakistan. The province of Punjab will take the lead with regard to the implementation of 100 days plan of prime minister Imran Khan and work will be done day and night to achieve the targets.

In a statement issued here today, the chief minister said that improvement of government hospitals’ emergencies, provision of free medicines and launch of insaf health card are part of this plan and necessary steps are also being made to introduce reforms in Punjab police on the pattern of KPK.

He divulged that comprehensive roadmap will be designed to ensure provision of clean drinking water to every citizen of the country. Similarly, provision of employment opportunities to the jobless, promotion of skill-based education, own roof for the homeless and development of the backward areas are part of the governmental priorities. He said that government is focused on the agenda of national development and prosperity and promotion of good governance at every tier, merit, transparency, simplicity and austerity are our strong commitments and the PTI leadership has set a worth following example in this regard. That is why, a committee has been constituted to promote austerity and to curtail unnecessary expenditures in the Punjab, he said.

Usman Buzdar said that every possible effort will be made to materialize the dream of a new Pakistan under the leadership of prime minister Imran Khan and solid steps will be made for public welfare in line with the vision of Imran Khan.

We will work very hard to implement the 100 days agenda and the fruit of our hard work will soon be visible to the people, he said. He said that progress on the implementation of 100 days agenda will be monitored because we are fully committed to fulfill the promises made with the people during elections. Public service is our vision and the promise of social change will be fulfilled by improving the quality of life of the people, concluded the chief minister.

Moreover, Punjab chief minister has sought a report from DPO about the incident of firing of influential people in Head Marala Sialkot and directed to immediately arrest the accused involved in it. No one is above the law and legal action should be initiated against the accused and effective measures should also be taken to stop such incidents in future, he further said.

