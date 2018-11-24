Buzdar to address problems of people at their doorsteps

Salim Ahmed

The people belonging to various cities called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM Office here today.

The Chief Minister listened to their problems. He went to the chairs of all people and shook hands with them.

He issued orders on the spot on their complaints to resolve them. Speaking on the occasion, CM Usman Buzdar said the government of the PTI is standing with the downtrodden and work done by this government in 90 days has never been by any previous government.

He said the people are our real power and the problems of the people are his personal problems. He said national interests have always been kept supreme and we will continue doing so in the future as well.

He said concrete measures are being taken to improve living standards of the common man. The time of empty slogans has gone. The economy has been ruined by the wrong policies of past governments and facts have been concealed with fabricated data and now this is the time of the public prosperity and we have no agenda other than public service.

He said he will not allow anybody to impede the process of public service.

Those who will resolve public problems we will get respect and action will be taken against those who will not resolve public problems. He said he personally monitors action taken on any public complaint.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is fulfilling the dream of the creators of Pakistan. He said downtrodden will get their rights in new Pakistan and extensive work is continuing for the last three months to achieve this target.

He said the captain has put the country on the path to progress.

