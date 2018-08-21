Buzdar sworn in as 26th Punjab CM

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

After having been elected as Leader of the House in the first session of the 17th Punjab Assembly, Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday was sworn in as the 26th chief minister of Punjab putting an end of 10-year rule of the PML-N in the country’s biggest province. Acting Punjab governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi administered the oath from Sardar Usman Buzdar in a simple but impressive ceremony held at the Governor ‘s House.

A large number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders attended the ceremony.

It may be noted that in the House of 358, an aspirant required 178 votes to become CM and House’s leader. However, Buzdar emerged victorious after obtaining 186 votes against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Hamza Shahbaz who secured 159 votes. Usman Buzdar has expressed his resolve that the PTI government will implement Imran Khan’s vision for progress of country.

Sardar Usman Buzdar is an advocate and a landlord by profession. Born in May 1969, in the tribal stretch of Dera Ghazi Khan in Punjab, Buzdar is the eldest of five brothers and sisters.

Share on: WhatsApp