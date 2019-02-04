Buzdar stresses cancer awareness campaign

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, in his message on World Cancer Day said that effective awareness campaign to remain safe from cancer is very important as its diagnosis at earlier stage is treatable.

He said that observance Cancer Day internationally is aimed to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection and treatment. Precautionary measures and proper diet can help reducing threat of this disease.

He said that comprehensive steps are imperative for diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients and government is providing facilities for them. Shaukat Khanum Cancer hospital is an exemplary medical facility for patients.

The Chief Minister said that such instates are necessary and important for cancer patients so private organizations need to work in hand with government for provision of medical facilities to the patients.—PR

