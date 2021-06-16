Buzdar slams opposition’s attack on women MPs

Staff Reporter Lahore

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned hooliganism and attack on women parliamentarians by the opposition members in the parliament.

In a statement, the CM said the opposition has exhibited undemocratic, unethical and non-parliamentary behaviour adding that ensuring the prestige and honour of the parliament is a collective responsibility.

He regretted the opposition members blatantly violated all ethical norms by hurling abuses at women members and committed the worst offence by attacking them.

Attacking the women parliamentarians by the opposition is the deplorable part of parliamentary history, he said. It is binding on all the parliamentarians to give respects to the female members.

The opposition has resorted to cheap tactics after the announcement of the balanced budget and is unable to counter the popularity and politics of PM Imran Khan, he added.

The opposition leaders are perturbed over the best budget presented in difficult circumstances, he added.