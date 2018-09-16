Buzdar seeks proactive role of all for development

Salim Ahmed

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that all of us have to play our proactive role for the development of New Pakistan which will be independent, economically stable, developed and prosperous.

Vision of PM Imran Khan is the assurance of peaceful, bright and developed Pakistan, he shared and added further that agenda of reforms is underway by day and night.

The chief minister said that he himself is monitoring headway of 100 days agenda.

He assured that Pakistani people will soon feel pleasant change and Punjab will play a compelling role for the construction of New Pakistan.

CM Punjab in his statement said that under the vibrant leadership of Imran Khan, we will try our best to make Pakistan economically self-sufficient for which we have to utilize all our energies.

Provision of basic facilities to public and instant solution of their issues is the utmost priority of government. Moreover, he added that they are committed to bring the real interpretation of the dream of developed country and nation likewise main focus of government is to institute is to establish transparency and rule of law in all sectors of life.

He said that sincere efforts are being made to ensure fair distribution of resources for solving issues of public. Our every moment and action is being dedicated to safeguard public interests and to secure their future.

CM said that reforms in education, health and other sectors are the preference of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf and they have started implementing reforms agenda in the light of vision of PM Imran Khan.

Strategy has been devised to bring the fruits of Change to lower level as reforms in education, health, tourism and other sectors are inevitable for real change. CM claimed that people will soon sense eminent positive change in the shape of New Pakistan.

Moreover, Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Rawalpindi.

While commiserating with the bereaved families, CM directed to provide best medical treatment to those who injured in the accident.

