Buzdar says PTI will complete its term Propagandists will face defeat

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that PTI government will complete its term and propagandists will face defeat. He expressed these views while talking with senior PTI leader Jehangir Khan Tareen who called on him at his office on Monday.

Both the leaders discussed matters of mutual interest including matters pertaining to southern Punjab secretariat.

CM said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The conspirators should justify the loot made in their tenure and the politics of those, who made the country bankrupted, has ended forever, he added. He emphasised that conspirators will remain unsuccessful and the propagandists will also face defeat. The government has remained involved in public-welfare during the last one and a half years.

On the contrary, the past rulers spent billions of rupees on their personal projections, he lamented. The government will burn the midnight oil to fulfil the promises as it performs and does not make false claims. The matter of southern Punjab secretariat will be solved amicably, he added.

Jehangir Tareen said that most transparent government is constantly engaged in public service under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The opposition has no agenda. The opposition parties are scattered due to chaos.

He made it clear that in-house change will not occur nor there would be any mid-term elections. The hopes of dreamers will remain unfulfilled and PTI will also win the next elections. He further said the progress made with regard to the establishment of southern Punjab secretariat is praiseworthy.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the Hindu community on their festival of Holi and added that this festival promotes brotherhood in the society. Joint celebrations of different festivals promote love and affection, unity and socialisation, he added.

He stated that people belonging to different faiths are equal citizens while Hindu community has played an important role in national development. He reiterated that all the religious minorities have complete protection and religious freedom and they have been included in the national mainstream by providing equal opportunities of progress.

CM takes notice of eight murder

incidents in city

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of four persons in Green Town area of Lahore and sought a report from the CCPO. He has directed to arrest the criminals at the earliest and added that heirs be provided justice at any cost.

In the meanwhile CM Punjab also took notyice of recovery of three dead bodies from the house in Baghbanpura and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

Chief Minister Punjab expressed deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to falling of passengers coach in River Sindh in an area of Skardu. In a message, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs adding that Punjab government fully shares their grief.