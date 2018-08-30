Buzdar reviews security, anti-dengue measures

American consul general calls on CM

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday directed the officers concerned to make foolproof security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.

Addressing a high-level meeting held to review steps regarding security, adoption of anti-dengue measures and tree plantation campaign in CM Office here, he said that maintenance of peaceful atmosphere during Muharram should be ensured at every cost.

He said that control rooms should be established at provincial, divisional, district and tehsil levels, adding that all-out efforts should be made to maintain peace.

The chief minister said that every possible step should be taken for safety from dengue and high-quality spray should be used to eradicate its larvae.

He said that tree plantation drive should be made a success, adding that maximum trees should be planted by following KPK model. The ACS (Home) gave a detailed briefing regarding security arrangements while Inspector General of police Punjab apprised the meeting about the arrangements made by the punjab police.

Meanwhile, American consul general Ms Colleen Elizabeth Crenwelge called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his office here on Wednesday. She felicitated Sardar Usman Buzdar for assuming the office of chief minister and extended good wishes to him. The chief minister also congratulated her for assuming the charge of US consul general in Lahore.

During the meeting, various matters of mutual interest including expansion of bilateral cooperation in different sectors and development of social sector came under discussion.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that Pakistan-US relations span over many decades and both the countries had remained partners in the war against terrorism. The menace of terrorism has become an international nuisance and Pakistan has rendered invaluable sacrifices in its war against terrorism, he added.

He said that people had voted for change and added that people of Pakistan were striving for complete transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “We have to work for public welfare while facing different challenges because work is our only agenda,” he said.

He said a committee had been constituted by the PTI government for setting up the southern Punjab province.

Meanwhile, powers will be devolved at the grassroots of local bodies’ institutions so that they may perform in the real sense. Cooperation with the US will also be promoted to develop the social sector, concluded the chief minister.

American Consul general said that partnership with the Punjab government would be extended for social sector development and hoped that the partnership would be further strengthened with the PTI government. “Pakistan is a wonderful country and I am feeling happy to be here,” she concluded.

