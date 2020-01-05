Buzdar reviews sanitation situation of Sargodha

Our Correspondent

Sargodha

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid a surprise visit to Sargodha and reviewed cleanliness arrangements and sanitation situation of the city.

According to a press release issued here, CM Usman Buzdar during his visit on Saturday went to check city roads and others areas and reviewed the cleanliness arrangements. Later the Chief Minister has presided over a meeting at Circuit House.

The meeting was attended by the Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi, MNAs Ch. Amir Sultan Cheema, Malik Amjad Khan Niazi, MPAs including Ch. Faisal Farooq Cheema, Iftikhar Hussain Gondal, Malik Amin Ullah Khan, Hassan Inam Piracha, Ex-ticket holder Dr. Nadia Aziz, Ansar Iqbal Haral, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer and other officers of district administration.

The CM has directed the administration concerned for making him assured about the better arrangements of sanitary system and ordered to make functional the street lights immediately in the city.