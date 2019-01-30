Buzdar reviews expansion, performance of Rescue-1122

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a high-level meeting at his office here on Wednesday in which different matters pertaining to Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Rescue-1122 including its performance and further expansion in future were reviewed.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister observed that timely response of Rescue-1122 during natural calamities and accidents is of vital importance. Rescue-1122 is fulfilling this responsibility in a professional manner and Punjab government is also expanding it further to enhance the scope of the rescue service to far-flung areas. He said that it has been decided to remove ban on recruitments in Punjab Emergency Service because it requires human resource to deal with the emergency situations. He directed the concerned officials to immediately draft and submit a summery in this regard. It has also been decided to enhance the emergency allowance of PES employees so that they could perform their duties with hard work and zeal. A summery should be put up to the Chief Minister’s Office in this regard, he added.

He said that Rescue-1122 centers established at the levels of tehsil or sub-tehsil should be functional immediately. DG PES should adopt immediate measures and provide a detail of such centers and government will provide all possible support to make these centers functional.

The Chief Minister also accorded approval to start Rescue Scout Training Programme in colleges adding that this programme should be started within next two months. He also directed to submit a detailed programme for starting helicopter ambulance service in the province. A plan should be devised by keeping in view every aspect to start the helicopter ambulance service. The Chief Minister also called the meeting of Punjab Emergency Council next month adding that non-holding of this meeting during the last eight years is deplorable. The past government adopted a wrong attitude with the emergency service by not calling the meeting of Punjab Emergency Council.

He said that Rescue-1122 is dealing with emergency situations and no delay should occur in its performance. He assured that other issues of Punjab Emergency Service will also be solved on priority basis and every support will be provided so that Rescue-1122 could deal with accidents and natural calamities. He said that PTI government considers the protection of life and property during calamities and accidents as its fundamental responsibility. DG Punjab Emergency Service Dr. Rizwan Naseer briefed the meeting about the performance of the institution. Advisor on Heath Hanif Pitafi, Chief Secretary, Addl. IG Police, Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare, Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education and others attended the meeting.

