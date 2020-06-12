Buzdar rejects deduction in salaries of govt employees

While rejecting the proposal of deduction in the salaries of government employees, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that the government is in the favour of giving relief to them.

This was stated by him while presiding over a meeting about the upcoming budget. The meeting discussed different budget-related proposals and the CM directed that subsidy culture should be discouraged in the upcoming budget. He further directed that the cycle of unnecessary expenditures should be totally stopped in government departments and any shortage should be fulfilled by making the best use of the human resource. Effective administrative measures help in producing maximum results, through minimum human resource, and saving of government resources should be ensured through austerity in POL and other heads.