Buzdar orders to run effective drive against dengue

Staff Reporter Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has ordered to launch an effective anti-dengue campaign across the province.

CM Bazdar said that the concerned departments should perform their duties in an active manner for the prevention of dengue and 100 per cent implementation of anti-dengue plan should be ensured.

“Negligence for eradication of mosquitoes would not be tolerated in any case,” he added. The Punjab chief minister has directed the commissioners and deputy commissioners to mobilize field teams for anti-dengue campaign.