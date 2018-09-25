Buzdar orders all pre-flood arrangements

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed all departments concerned to adopt all necessary measures in advance in view of heavy rainfalls and flood forecasting.

“ Departments Concerned should remain completely alert in order to cope with the flood threats,” he added.

While issuing instructions to the Cabinet Sub-Committee for Flood, the chief minister said, provincial and federal institutions should work in an integrated manner to ensure the best arrangements for any emergency situation. He said, “Information on climate situation should be received on a daily basis.” He further directed the departments concerned to devise an emergency plan regarding rain and potential floods.

The chief minister said that civil defence department should remain vigilant to deal with any unforeseen situation. He said that he would personally supervise the arrangements and not tolerate any laxity in the precautionary measures. Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that concerned ministries have been given targets to implement the 100-day agenda of prime minister Imran Khan and added that he has been personally supervising the progress made by these departments. In a statement issued here Monday, the chief minister said that 100-day agenda is an initiative of bringing qualitative improvements in the lives of people and instructions have been issued to implement it. Consistent monitoring of the progress made on this agenda is being done, he added. He said that implementation on 100-day program will be made at every cost because it is an initiative of providing relief to the people.

The incumbent government is the own government of the people and the problems will be solved at their doorsteps. He said that PTI government will promote supremacy of justice, merit and good governance. He disclosed that a complaint cell will be set up in chief minister’s office to help solve the problems of the people and added that the state-of-the-art system will be devised for it.

People will be provided necessary relief through this cell which will proactively work to solve the difficulties of the general public at the earliest, concluded the chief minister. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned an attack on the camp of a Tribal Peace Lashkar in Dasht Goran area of Dera Bugti and expressed grief over the martyrdom of peace volunteers. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Share on: WhatsApp