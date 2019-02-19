Buzdar on right track

IT is a practice in our country that the projects initiated by previous governments are either totally shelved or put on hold by any new government and the cost definitely has to borne by the people and the national exchequer.

However, it is heartening to see that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken a departure from this past practice. Whilst talking to the PML (Q) President Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain, the provincial Chief Minister assured that work on the all mega projects shelved or put on hold by the previous government will be resumed and completed. This is the practical and judicious approach that is required from our leadership to take forward the country. Resumption of work on the projects indeed will not only provide many job opportunities to the youth but also contribute to the national economy. This will also give a loud and lucid message to the foreign investors that the present government believes in the continuity and consistency of policies. Such a course definitely will bring more foreign investment in the country that will give much needed economic stability to the country. In Shahbaz Sharif era, work was started on exploring Iron Ore in Chiniot with the cooperation of some foreign friends. Decision was also taken to establish a steel mill in the area. Speed on these two important projects needs to be expedited as the success of both these projects will prove to be landmark in the overall progress and development of the country. Whilst the Punjab CM has spent sufficient time in office and enjoys full backing of his allies such as the PML (Q), it is also time for him to initiate new development schemes in all the districts keeping in view the requirements of the particular area. Indeed the priority should be given to the social sector including provision of better health and education and sanitation facilities to the people that will bring a big change in their lifestyle. District level schemes need to be finalized after taking on board the local representatives and the elected representatives.

