Buzdar okays direct financial aid for the needy in Ramazan

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has given in-principle approval to provide direct financial aid to deserving families in Ramazan-ul-Mubarak and the decision has also been made that Ramazan Bazaars will not be established due to coronavirus situation in Punjab.

This was decided in a meeting which held at CM’s Office on Thursday to review relief arrangements under Ramazan Package.

The CM announced that needy families will be given financial aid under Ramazan Package and added that necessary procedure be devised at the earliest.

The government wants to give relief to the maximum number of people and it has also decided not to establish Ramazan Bazaars, he said.

He directed to take effective measures to stabilise the prices. He emphasised that no one will be allowed to create artificial price-hike and administrative measures will be utilised to provide essential items at the fixed rates.

Unlawful increase in the rates of essential items will not be tolerated and the government will make every effort to provide relief to the people, he added.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Hashim Jawan Bakht, chief secretary, SMBR and others attended the meeting.

CM TAKES AERIAL

VIEW OF LAHORE, SHEIKHUPURA AND

ADJOINING CITIES: The CM took an aerial visit of Lahore, Sheikhupura and adjoining cities to inspect steps taken for the implementation on lockdown.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar inspected the closure of markets, commercial centres and the flow of traffic on different roads.

He aerially viewed parks, grounds and stadiums in different cities. The CM also inspected industrial zones.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements taken for prevention from coronavirus pandemic and lauded the role being played by the deputed personnel of police, Rangers and Pak Army.

The Chief Minister Usman Buzdar showed concern over traffic on some roads of Lahore city. He appealed to the citizens to follow the government’s instructions and restrict themselves to their homes.

The government is paying special attention to protect the masses from this outbreak and they will remain safe by following the government’s instructions, he said.

PUNJAB GOVT TO GIVE ONE MONTH ADDITIONAL SALARY TO DOCTORS AND PARAMEDICS: CM Usman Buzdar has announced to give one-month additional salary to doctors and other staff engaged in the treatment of coronavirus patients adding that this salary will be paid from April 1.

Addressing the meeting of cabinet committee for the eradication of coronavirus at his office on Thursday, the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar reiterated that the heirs of an employee, died during the anti-corona drive, will be not be left alone; and if anybody dies, the heirs will be provided financial aid under martyrs package.

The Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed that governmental orders with regard to extension in lockdown be implemented at any cost adding that no violation will be allowed. Out of 3232 coronavirus patients in Punjab, 550 have been recovered, he said.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar emphasised the industries allowed to resume work will have to follow their SOPs and action will be initiated in case of any violation. He announced that four new labs have been raised which will be made functional in the next few days after approval from Punjab Healthcare Commission.

Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Hashim Jawan Bakht, chief secretary, IG police, commissioner and secretaries of health, finance, information departments attended the meeting from CMO through video link.