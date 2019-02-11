Buzdar offers prayers at Masjid-e-Nabwi

Javed Iqbal Butt

Madina Munawwara

Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar who is currently in Saudi Arabia for Umrah arrived in Madina Munawara and offered prayers at the Masjid-e-Nabwi (SAW). Buzdar accompanied by the members of his family spent two days in prayers in the holy mosque. They also went to Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) and prayed for the unity of Ummah and for progress, peace and prosperity of Pakistan.

Grand Khateeb of Badhahi Masjid, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad also met Punjab Chief Minister in Madina Shareef and congratulated him and wished him success in his endeavours for the people of Pakistan.

