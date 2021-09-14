Buzdar lauds RKKs role in redressing people complaints

Staff Reporter Lahore

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that all the sub registrars offices and e-khidmat centres were providing a one-window registration facility and mutation of property services across Punjab.

District gazetteers were also being pub-lished to collect up to date and concise information of all the districts throughout Punjab.

In a statement, the CM said Revenue Khidmat Kutcheries (RKKs) were providing great relief to the ordinary people by redressing their complaints and grievances.

The government was following the vision of transparency and believes in prompt ser-vice delivery, he said. The CM said 850 revenue centres were established to provide revenue services on the doorstep of the people.

During the current financial year, the number of revenue centres would be increased to 8000, he added.

In order to make a correct assessment of agricultural crops production, a digital girdawari system has also been launched, he stated.