Buzdar lauds performance of govt

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday said that two-month performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was far better than 10 years rule of the previous governments.

Talking to various delegations at Chief Minister’s Office on Sunday, he said that substantial steps were being taken to provide basic rights to the common man. He said people were very pleased to move into the New Pakistan.

The chief minister said that every possible effort was being made to steer the country out of crises. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his entire team was working hard, adding that the country would regain its glory.

The chief minister listened to the problems of the people and ordered for their solution on-the-spot. He said that the government would work round-the-clock to come up to the expectations of people.

He said that merit and good governance were among top priorities of the PTI government, adding that they were working hard for development of backward areas of Punjab.

Relief would be given to the public by bringing about real change, which would be evident to all, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the government was pursuing the policy of zero-tolerance against corruption.

Share on: WhatsApp