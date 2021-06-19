Buzdar lauds Home Department’s performance regarding jail reforms

Amraiz Khan

Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Raffique Malik Malik and Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, here on Saturday.

Chief Secretary presented a souvenir/shield to the Chief Minister on the 100th anniversary of the Home department.

The Chief Minister lauded the performance of the Home department and its jail reforms.

Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government has made far-reaching reforms in the jails of the province aimed to safeguard the rights of the prisoners.

He said that the incumbent government has ensured complete freedom to the Home Department.

He further stated that multi-stories barracks are being constructed in the seven jails of the province which has a capacity of 10000 prisoners. He said that reward and punishment are necessary to take any system ahead.

Prisoners Management Information System has been launched in 21 jails of Punjab. Courtrooms have also been set up in the jails, he added.

The scope of Baluch Levies has been extended to Rajanpur. Prisoners are also human and they also have rights, said Usman Buzdar.

In order to ensure basic human rights to the prisoners, the government is changing the rotten and obsolete prison system

Additional Chief Secretary Home briefed the Chief Minister about the performance of the Home Department and other important issues.