Buzdar inspects various sections to verify attendance in CMO

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited officers offices in Chief Minister’s Office here on Monday and checked their attendance.

He went to the room of every officer and checked the presence.

He asked the staff to follow the official timings and officers should strive to serve the masses with diligence so that the people should realize a positive and pleasant change in the CMO. They should make practical steps for accommodating citizens coming to the CMO for the solution of their problems, he said.

He also met with the citizens coming to the CMO for submitting applications for treatment facility.

On the occasion, he directed to take immediate steps for the treatment of a child-patient suffering from bone marrow problem.

He also consoled the father adding that necessary cooperation will be extended to him and the child-patient will be treated on priority basis.

