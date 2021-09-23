Buzdar inspects new version of police prison van

Staff Reporter Lahore

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar inspected the new version of the police prison van which is equipped with the required conveniences for the prisoners.

SSP (motor transport) briefed him about amenities provided in the van while IG Police, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), PS to CM and others were also present.

The CM expressed the satisfaction that comfortable seats have been arranged along with the facility of the exhaust fans. Fans have also been fitted for police officials.

The government has approved procurement of 72 such police prison vans with 95 crore rupees while comfortable seats and exhaust fans will be fixed in 300 police prison vans.

Being human beings, the prisoners also deserve necessary facilities and this step will ease their movements, he maintained.