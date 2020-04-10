Buzdar inspects hospital, small dam in Koh-e-Suleman CM advises medics to serve ailing humanity with zeal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

CHOTI KARRI MAR Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inspected the proposed small dam project at Choti Karri Mar in area of Koh-e-Suleman on Friday. The CM reviewed the project of constructing a water reservoir near Sanghar stream and observed that Koh-e-Sulaiman area has the rich potential of small dams to provide water for human needs. He asked the Irrigation Department to work on a war-footing for the construction of small dams, said a handout issued here. He also conducted an aerial view of different roads and under-construction projects in Koh-eSulaiman area. The chief minister also met the local people and listened to their problems. On demand of the locals, the chief minister also announced building a school in the area. Additional Chief Secretary (Ur- banization and Infrastructure), secretaries of irrigation and agriculture departments, Commissioner DG Khan and others were also present. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday also inspected THQ Hospital Kot Addu and directed to improve arrangements in the isolation ward for coronavirus patients. CM announced to upgrade the THQ Hospital, adding that required facilities will be provided for the treatment of the people, said a hand out issued here. While talking to the doctors and paramedics, he appreciated their services for the treatment of coronavirus patients. ‘The doctors and paramedics were heroes and those engaged in the treatment of coronavirus patients will be given one-month basic salary,’ he said. He asked them to work with zeal to serve the ailing humanity. The CM was also briefed about the facilities provided to the patients. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of Syed Mehdi Shah, brother-in-law of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. In a condolence message on Friday, he extended sympathies to the Sindh CM and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity