Buzdar inspects different hospitals, police station

Staff Reporter

Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inspected DHQ Hospital Kasur, General Hospital Lahore and Kahana hospital without any protocol late at night along with health minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid. The hospitals’ administration remained oblivious of these visits.

At the outset, chief minister went to DHQ Hospital Kasur where he inquired after patients in different wards and examined the medical facilities provided to them. He also issued on-spot directions to solve the complaints of some attendants and said that purpose of his inspection is to examine the healthcare facilities of different government hospitals.

Provision of quality healthcare facilities to patients is patients’ right and I shall ensure that they are given better facilities. He made it clear that the standard of hospitals will be improved now and immediate action will be taken on the complaints of patients and their attendants. On the occasion, patients’ attendants raised slogans in favor of chief minister Usman Buzdar and thanked him.

Afterwards, chief minister went to the Kahana hospital and inspected its different wards. He inquired after the health of the patients and enquired the attendants about treatment facilities.

The inspection of hospitals helps to glean the feedback of the patients. That is why, I have personally come here to review the treatment facilities available in the government hospitals, he added. Any deficiency with regard to the treatment will be removed immediately and provision of better healthcare facilities to people will be ensured at every cost.

The chief minister also inspected the medical facilities in General Hospital where some patients complained about lack of proper treatment facilities. They grumbled that timely checkup has not been done and the staff is also giving a deaf ear to them. However, some other patients maintained that their treatment is being done properly. Replying to the complaints, the chief minister said that he has come to solve them and his purpose is to ensure good treatment facilities for the patients.

He assured that action will be initiated on the complaints and expressed his indignation over poor cleanliness arrangements. No compromise will be made on the cleanliness of the hospitals, he added and directed that cleanliness system should be immediately improved. He also went to emergency and other wards to inquire after the patients.

The chief minister also inspected Mustafabad police station late at night. He checked the record; asked about the accused confined in the lockup and checked the performance of front-desk. It’s my maiden inspection of a police station and the age-old thana culture will be completely revamped. The plaintiff should be redressed in the police stations and a KPK like police system will be introduced in Punjab, the chief minister concluded.

Share on: WhatsApp