Buzdar inspects Borstal Jail Bahawalpur, suspends staff

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has reached Bahawalpur on a two-day visit. He made a surprise visit to Borstal Institute of Juvenile Jail and suspended the jail staff over poor arrangements. After his arrival at the airport and without any rest, chief minister also visited model bazaar effected by fire. He stopped his vehicle upon seeing the model bazar affectees and alighted from the vehicle. He inspected the model bazar and assured the affectees of compensation of their damages adding that sympathies of the Punjab government are with them. He said that estimates of damages of stalls and shops which have been burnt will be made and immediate steps will be taken for reconstruction. He directed the deputy commissioner Bahawalpur to submit an early report about estimates of damages.

Later, Chief Minister visited Borstal Institute Juveniles Jail where superintendent jail was absent. Chief Minister inspected the barracks of Juveniles and asked the prisoners about the facilities provided to them. He talked to the Juveniles and asked about weather condition. Tell me about any other problem so that it could be solved, he added. He also inspected the dining room and the kitchen to examine the dining facilities. He checked the food being provided to the prisoners. Chief Minister asked the Superintendent that if food is available for prisoners? However, he expressed his displeasure over seeing the empty crockery and reprimanded the jail staff.

He asked that when Juveniles are provided food and he was told that dinner is served to the prisoners by 4:30 PM. Chief Minister also directed to get the nonfunctioning TV of the barracks repaired. He added that Juveniles should be provided necessary facilities in their barracks. Chief Secretary, IG Police, ACS (Home), spokesman to CM Dr. Shahbaz Gill and others were present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also paid a surprise visit to Bahawal Victoria Hospital. He talked to the patients and their attendants in emergency and asked about the facilities. Patients expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements. He also went to different wards and pharmacy of the hospital.

Chief minister Usman Buzdar will also preside over a meeting of Punjab Cabinet on the second day of his visit. The meeting will review problems of Bahawalpur and other districts and law and order situation will be examined in a special meeting as well. Chief Minister will also be given briefing about development schemes.

