Buzdar inaugurates electricity supply project in native area

Our Correspondent

Taunsa

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated an electricity supply project in his native area, Barthi and suburban areas, here on Saturday.

Addressing a public gathering during his visit here, the CM said that his native area had been deprived of electricity facility. He said that electricity provision in the area would bring positive changes in daily life of people. He said that electricity supply projects would also be started in the tribal areas of DG Khan district.

He also announced that 171-kilometer long roads would be constructed in the tribal areas with Rs 2.35 billion funds, while a bridge would also be built at Nullah Sanghar from Zain to Barthi in the area. He said that five small dams would be constructed to irrigate 173,000 ares of land in the tribal areas. The chief minister also announced an increment of Rs 500 as hill allowance for the government employees.

He said that Koh-e-Suleman would be made revenue tehsil while the land record centre, NADRA centre, transports office and Punjab Bank branches would also be set up in the tribal areas to ensure maximum facilities for the people. CM Buzdar laid foundation stone of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital of 60 beds in Barthi and Rescue 1122 centre at Barthi and Fazla Kucch.

Share on: WhatsApp