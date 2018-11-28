Buzdar inaugurates CM’s Complaints Centre to facilitate people

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated Chief Minister’s Complaints Center at his office on Wednesday by pressing the button and listened to a complaint of the citizen.

Addressing the ceremony, Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has fulfilled yet another promise today as the complaints center has been established in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that initially, complaints could be lodged at the specified numbers relating to health, education, police and DC Office.

The scope of this center will be extended to entire province as providing immediate solutions to the citizens is our important responsibility and launch of this facility will help to redress the grievances at the level of districts, tehsils and villages, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that people from remote areas could not approach the Chief Minister’s Office and start of this center will facilitate such hapless people now. I have also initiated an open-door policy in the offices and chit-system has been scrapped. I shall personally monitor this center and it will be made to work as an effective organ to facilitate the needy public, he added.

The Chief Minister said that feedback of the media will also be collected and complaints will be solved from three days to two weeks time period. Immediate response will be received about the complaints lodged in this center, he said.

Replying to a question of the media, he said that I am a witness to the problems of southern Punjab as I have been elected MPA from the most backward area and I have full awareness about the problems faced there. Work is being done with regard to southern Punjab province and separate committees have been constituted in Punjab and at the federal level. Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce southern Punjab package, he disclosed.

To another question, Sardar Usman Buzdar said that no u-turn has been taken with regard to release of discretionary funds as a proper procedure is followed for the release of such funds. The government has to perform according to a laid-down procedure and expenditures are made thereof. All matters pertaining to the government as well as the release of funds will be done through a transparent mechanism and we will be answerable for each and every penny, he maintained.

To yet another question, Chief Minister said that a lot of work has been done on the draft of new local bodies system and added that he has not given a final statement in this regard. The draft of new local bodies system will be approved by provincial cabinet and then it will be presented in the assembly.

I shall also give a media briefing about the 100 days performance of the Punjab government as tremendous work has been done during these days, he added. There was no electricity in my ancestral village but this facility has been arranged now. This facility of electricity will be provided to many more localities, he added.

Usman Buzdar further stated that dispute resolution committees are being formed to solve public disputes at the grassroots.

Punjab government is going to make a record legislation during the 100 days and record legislation will be made in the Punjab Assembly session to be held at the start of next month. People will know that how much work has been done by our government in 100 days and what was the performance of the previous government, he added.

The Chief Minister said that justice will be done according to facts on the issue pertaining to the son of Mehmood ur Rasheed.

To another question, he said that posting and transfer is the prerogative of the government and authority and powers of every government post has been identified in the constitution. Usman Buzdar said that he was a fully empowered Chief Minister and no one could use the authority of anybody else as the powers of the Governor, Chief Minister, Speaker and Ministers have been identified.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar said that purpose of this center is to facilitate people for early solution of their problems.

Share on: WhatsApp