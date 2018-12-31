Buzdar grieved over fatal traffic accident

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow over the fatal accident at an area near to Rojhan which has cost lives of 08 persons. While commiserating with the bereaved families of accident of collision of car and truck at Shah Wali, CM prayed eternal peace for the departed souls and patience for their families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has visited the residence of MPA Dr. Muhammad Afzal at Head Rajkaan an area of Behawalpur and expressed deep sense of sorrow over the sad demise of his mother.

