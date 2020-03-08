Buzdar for lowering down prices of edibles

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan is far stronger today as compared to the previous one under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The prices of essential edibles and vegetables have been reduced due to timely measures taken by the government. We will continue to undertake steps to provide maximum relief to the masses, he added. Our timely actions and positive works being taken speak for themselves. We neither did artificial work like previous rulers nor will ever do so. All the government stakeholders are united on the same page, he emphasized.

He further maintained that those who spread false rumours had to face failure on every occasion. PTI government is taking along allied parties to smoothly run the government. Our intentions are clear and we are treading in the right direction, he vowed. It is our foremost objective to make Punjab the best province and provide masses state-of-the-art facilities.

We are all working with unity and will never give opportunity to anyone to complain. Usman Buzdar further maintained that we will not tolerate any obstacle to be created in the path of ensuring progress and prosperity for masses of the province.

“I have devoted the post of chief ministership only to render service and comfort to the masses”, he vowed. The under developed areas were intentionally kept deprived of progress during the previous tenures. PTI government has focused its all-out attention on ensuring the progress of far-flung areas as well, he emphasized. We will also safeguard the rights of farmers during current year.

We paid full reward to the farmers previously and will do so in future also. The process of wheat purchase will be done well before during current year as compared to the previous year.

Punjab takes preventive measures against

coronavirus

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Punjab government has taken effective precautionary measures to save the masses from the dangers of coronavirus and control room being set up at Primary & Secondary Health Department is working round the clock.

He was of the view that with the grace of Allah Almighty not a single patient of coronavirus is diagnosed in Punjab. We have also the facility to diagnose coronavirus and health and allied departments remain standby and vigilant all the time, he added.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar further maintained that cabinet committee by holding its meetings on daily basis take stock of the latest situation and also undertake necessary preventive measures. We have provided Rs236 million for purchasing necessary equipment.