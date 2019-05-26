Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements in the wake of Youm-e-Ali processions, which will be observed today (Monday).

Issuing directions to Provincial Cabinet Committee for law and order, Buzdar said implementation on prescribed security plan should be ensured at all cost and police should work efficiently to foil nefarious designs of anti-social elements.

He said every step should be taken to ensure peace and protection of life and property of people. Meanwhile, the Punjab government had also slapped a ban on pillion riding in Lahore on the eve of Youm-e-Ali.

According to a notification issued by the provincial home department, the ban has been imposed on the pillion ridding on Ramazan 20 and 21.

The ban, which has been imposed under Section 144 (6) of Criminal Procedure Code will remain in effect until 21st of Ramazan.

The ban, however, will not be applicable to women, children under the age of 12, elderly citizens, journalists, law enforcement agencies, medics, firefighters and employees of rescue services.

Security arrangements had been tightened across the country including Karachi ahead of Youm-e-Ali procession on the 21st of Ramzan.

