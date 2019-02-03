Buzdar for complete ban on kite flying

CM takes notice of injury of two persons with kite string

Govt devises comprehensive plan to fulfil basic necessities of people

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday took notice of injury of two persons due to kite string in Factory Area and sought a report from police authorities.

He expressed displeasure over the reports of kite flying and directed to ensure complete ban over it. Strict action would be taken against violators without any discrimination, he added. The Chief Minister further directed to provide best medical facilities to those who got injured in these incidents.

Dolphin Squad and Police ResponseUnit (PRU) arrested 24 accused on one-wheelie, 47 on kite flying and two other accused under fire arms acts during a week. During patrolling in the city, Dolphin and PRU also checked more than 15,000 vehicles, 173,000 motorcycles and 108,000 persons besides getting impounded 16 vehicles and 2,828 motorcycles in different police stations due to incomplete documents during the week.

SP Dolphin Squad Bilal Zafar while giving details of the weekly performance of both the wings on Sunday said that crime fighters of Dolphins Squad and PRU recovered cash Rs 300,000, one car, 68 motorcycles, nine cell-phones, 23 pistols, two rifles, four pump action and narcotics including 1,200 bottles of liquor and 400 gram hashish from various accused during crackdown.

To promote community policing, Dolphin and PRU helped 700 people on different roads of the city, the SP said and added that both wings also responsed to 1,431 calls, received at police Helpline 15. DIG Operations Lahore Waqas Nazir had directed SP DolphinSquad Lahore Bilal Zafar to accelerate the pace of crackdown against criminals.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that they are on public service agenda and will not allow anyone to hurdle the voyage of change. National resources were wasted on so-called projects.

He said that change has approached and we will push forward development projects. He was talking to different delegations at CM Office. Sardar Usman Buzdar said that current government has opted concrete steps for welfare of common man in short time and Pakistan is moving forward to its lost destination under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that development of people of Punjab will be preferred at any cost and PTI government has devised a detailed plan for fulfillment of basic necessities of people of Punjab. Reforms are being introduced in education, health and other social sectors.

He said that current government has provided resources to bring comfort in the life of common man. The Chief Minister hoped that Pakistan will touch the heights of glory under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Sardar Usman Buzdar said that public-friendly policies of PTI has made it the most favorable political party.

He said that victory of Aamir Sultan Cheema in re-polling depicts confidence of the people in our leadership. He said that people have once again voted for new Pakistan and their votes are a stamp on it. Victory of Aamir Sultan Cheema is recognition of agenda of change.

Share on: WhatsApp