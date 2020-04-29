Buzdar flays unprovoked Indian firing along LoC

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the Indian army’s unprovoked firing on civilian population along the line of control. In the statement, he said that the whole world is busy in dealing with coronavirus pandemic while Modi regime has resorted to targeting the unarmed civilians.

India has gone to every extent of brutality in Occupied Kashmir and Hindu supremacist Modi is the worst renascence of Hitler, he deplored and warned India to avoid its state-sponsored brutalities in the garb of coronavirus.

Usman Buzdar said that whole world strongly condemns genocide of oppressed Muslims in Indian Occupied Kashmir. It is sanguine that oppressed Kashmiris are fully determined despite continued Indian brutalities and the Pakistani nation salutes their bravery.

Pakistan will continue its all-out support to the freedom struggle of oppressed Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Kashmir, the CM added.

CM TO CHAIR CABINET MEETING TODAY: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will chair the provincial cabinet meeting today (Thursday) at 90-SQA to discuss 15-points agenda. Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and concerned secretaries will attend the meeting.

He also chaired a meeting at DC Office to take stock of different matters including wheat procurement, eradication of dengue and coronavirus.

He directed the administration to proactively work for public service and leave no stone unturned for providing relief to the citizens. The government is fully focused on the eradication of coronavirus and Rs 15 billion have been released to Health Department while another amount of Rs 2.5 billion is given to PDMA for the procurement of necessary material to deal with the coronavirus, he told.

He added that coronavirus diagnostic testing capacity is being increased to 10 thousand tests daily. He also stressed to give attention to the eradication of dengue and the procurement of wheat.

I have, so far, visited 17 districts to review field situation and every city is being monitored, he added. He regretted the dilapidated condition of Sialkot roads as no attention was given to their repair during the last one decade and assured that PTI government will improve the roads’ infrastructure adding that CPWB’s adjacent park will also be revamped.

He appreciated the performance of district administration adding that praiseworthy steps have been taken for overcoming the spread of coronavirus while the public representatives appreciated the work done by chief minister for overcoming coronavirus and said that Usman Buzdar is standing shoulder to shoulder with the people.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Usman Buzdar is personally monitoring field situation by visiting different districts and he has given a new trend to public service. He is busy in public service day and night, she added.

Tiger Force Members Call on CM: Members of Tiger Force in Sialkot called on CM Usman Buzdar. The CM asked them to work hard for helping the needy adding that those who work for the ailing humanity will get rewards in this life and hereafter.

I hope that Tiger Force jawans will set a new example of public service, he added. Special Assistant to PM Usman Dar apprised the CM about the objectives of the tiger force.