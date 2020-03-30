Buzdar flays opposition for politicising corona issue Approves CM Punjab Insaaf Imdaad package worth Rs10bn

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday has criticised opposition parties for playing politics on the coronavirus issue in the country.

“Coronavirus outbreak is joint challenge for the globe”, CM Usman Buzdar said in his statement issued here from Lahore, Monday. He regretted that opposition is politicising the national issue of coronavirus outbreak and said that government has taken concrete steps to halt the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

Buzdar said the opposition parties are not doing anything piratical rather than turning the canons of criticism towards the incumbent government. The chief minister said his government has announced best package for the daily wage workers.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had directed to undertake all necessary measures to bring stability in the prices of essential edibles, including flour. He had directed Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to launch crackdown on hoarders and illegal profiteers and take indiscriminate stern action against them.

The chief minister asserted that all administrative powers should be exercised to ensure provision of essential items to the people at fixed rates.

Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office on Monday which approved Chief Minister Punjab Insaaf Imdad Package worth Rs 10 billion.

On this occasion, the CM directed to early launch the package for distribution of financial aid in the needy families through a foolproof mechanism. Rs4000 will be given to 25 lakh deserving families. He told that financial grant under Chief Minister Punjab Insaaf Imdad Package will be in addition to the relief package of the federal government to facilitate the daily wagers.

The CM presided over a meeting at his office here on Monday to review latest coronavirus situation in the province. The meeting was attended by Corps Commander Lahore Lt-Gen. Majid Ehsan, DG Rangers Punjab Maj. Gen. Muhammad Amir Majeed, Chief Secretary, IG Police, SMBR, Chairman P&D, ACS (Home) and high level civil and military officials.

The CM stated that Rs 12 billion has been given to the health department. Section 144 is enforced in the province and very sensitive areas have been locked down in to. Similarly, SOPs have also been devised to trace the people remained in contact with the affected patients, he said. Meanwhile, new testing labs are being set up. The chief minister said that wheat harvesting will start in April and Punjab government has also increased wheat quota for the flour mills. On the other side, he announced that 5000 metric ton wheat is being given to the KPK province daily. The wheat will be procured from farmers at the rate of Rs 1400 per maund, he added. Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Majid Ehsan assured of continuing full cooperation to the civil government and both political and military leadership decided to strictly implement governmental steps for overcoming the pandemic. The meeting reiterated that the best healthcare facilities will be provided to the patients. Steps relating to treatment facilities for the coronavirus patients, food security and food supply chain were also reviewed in detail.

Usman Buzdar has said that timely steps have been taken to deal with the coronavirus and added that PTI-led federal and Punjab governments have announced the best package worth billions of rupees for providing relief to the daily wage earners.