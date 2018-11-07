Buzdar felicitates Hindus on Dewali

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the Hindu community on their festival of Diwali. In his message, Chief Minister said that Diwali symbolizes happiness and the government equally shares the joys and delight of the Hindu community. Sharing happiness helps to enhance the sentiments of mutual love, affection and brotherhood in the society and Diwali creates the passion of brotherhood and friendliness.

The Diwali festival gives an opportunity to promote religious harmony and all the citizens enjoy equal rights in Pakistan. It is sanguine that Hindu community living in Pakistan has played an important role in national development. The message of brotherhood and peace will be promoted in the society if we share each other’s happiness and today, we should make a commitment to promote this message so that the sentiments of love, tolerance and harmony are promoted, the Chief Minister concluded.

With a tradition of decorating their premises with colourful intricate patterned Rangoli, the festival primarily focus on spreading light in every corner and destroy the reign of darkness on the night of Diwali as people light up their houses with clay lamps, electric bulbs.

