Buzdar expresses annoyance over loss of lives in kite-flying related incidents

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his strong indignation over the loss of precious human lives in kite-flying related incidents in some cities of the province.

In his directions issued from Saudi Arabia to police and the administration on Tuesday, Sardar Usman Buzdar that in case of any loss of human life resulting due to kite-flying in future, the Deputy Commissioner and DPO of the said district will be held responsible and case will be registered against the SHO as well.

He said that the protection of human lives is our important responsibility and I have made a commitment as the Chief Minister Punjab to fully protect the life and property of the people.

The police and the administration should fulfill their responsibilities towards protection of life and property of the people, otherwise, stern action will be taken against them, the Chief Minister concluded.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of father of Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar. In a condolence message, the Chief Minister has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

