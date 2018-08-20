Buzdar elected Punjab CM

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Usman Buzdar was on Sunday elected chief minister of Punjab with the support of 186 MPAs, compared to the 159 backing PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

Three hundred and forty-five of the total 354 MPAs of the Punjab Assembly exercised their right to elect a leader of the house. PPP lawmakers did not cast their votes in the election. At least five out of their seven members in the assembly left the building without casting their votes. One member opted to remain in the assembly, but did not cast his vote when the process began.

After election as Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar in his maiden address said their first priority is to bring good governance and introduce reforms in Police on the pattern of the KP.

Buzdar said those questioning the merit of his nomination should understand that he’s belonging to one of the poorest areas of Punjab qualifies him for the post.

He said, “I understand the problems faced by people in those regions because I belong to that area. That is my merit.” Discussing his agenda for the province, Buzdar said: “Our first priority is to bring good governance to Punjab. We will then move on to strengthening our institutions.” He expressed gratitude to Imran Khan and members of the house.

The PML-N candidate, Hamza Shahbaz, while appreciating the democratic transition from the PML-N government to the PTI government, said, “with a heavy heart, that the government’s mandate is marred by rigging”.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan was extraordinarily empowered. It had enormous powers. The Rs21 billion spent on the election was taxpayers’ money. The Results Transmission System did not go down. Actually, it was an ambush on democracy,” he alleged.

He also alleged that ballot papers were “being found in gutters” and the party’s political agents were “locked up inside polling stations” on election day.”More votes were rejected than [the margin of] defeat in more than 36 constituencies,” he stated.

Noting that the Sharif family had already enjoyed the office of prime minister thrice, he said “I do not want to rule Punjab today, but I do want Pakistan to become a prosperous country as was dreamed by the Quaid-i-Azam,” he concluded.

