Buzdar, Elahi vow to thwart any conspiracy in Punjab

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Speaker of Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday expressed resolve to work together to thwart any conspiracy to stage a political drama in the province.

As per details, CM Usman Buzdar met PML-Q leadership to discuss matters of mutual interest, political situation and upcoming Senate Chairman elections.

During the meeting, Punjab Assembly Speaker said that he will continue to work with the government to provide relief to masses and reiterated that PML-Q is ally of government and any effort to cause cracks in this relationship will fail.—INP