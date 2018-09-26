Buzdar directs to provide best facilities at social welfare institutions

Salim Ahmed

Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to the institutions functioning under the social welfare department at township here on Wednesday. He expressed his dissatisfaction over the facilities being provided to the special persons and abandoned children there. He admonished the concerned officials and issued warning to improve the situation.

At outset, the chief minister visited the Kashana and met with the orphan girls. He spent some time with them and inspected various sections of the institution. The residing girls informed the chief minister that they have to clean the building themselves as there is no sweeper, gardener and teacher. Governess are also unavailable to look after them and they have to clean the premises for want of a sweeper.

The chief minister expressed his indignation over the situation and directed the officials to recruit sweeper, governess, gardener and the teacher on emergent basis and send him a report in this regard. He said proper taking care of the girls is very essential and assured them that their every need will be fulfilled and he will try his level best to save them from any difficulty. The facilities will be further improved, he assured. He directed that cleanliness of washrooms should be especially taken care of. I am very happy to be here as looking after the abandoned girls is a religious as well as a social obligation of all us as the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) has emphasized to look after the orphans and hapless persons, he added.

The chief minister also visited the social welfare complex and inspected various welfare institutions set up for the betterment of destitute children and elderly people. He expressed his kindness to abandoned and differently abled children. He showed his displeasure over improper situation of cleanliness and presence of weeds and bushes and unkempt grass in the lawn. He asked the officials to improve the cleanliness and grass should be properly cut. The officials failed to give a suitable reply to the chief minister when they were asked about the proper and regular check-up of abandoned and mentally-ill children. He reprimanded them and gave a ten-day time to improve the situation.

The institutional affairs would not be run like that and it is my first and last warning that I only believe in work instead of gossips. If the matters are not improved within the stipulated period of time then action will be initiated against the concerned officials, he warned and directed to increase the number of fans in children’s rooms.

