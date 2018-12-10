Buzdar directs for timely completing uplift projects

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed that the development schemes pertaining to backward areas especially the southern Punjab should be completed within their timeframe and added that concerned departments should proactively work to provide relief to the people living in far-flung areas.

He issued the directives while presiding over a high-level meeting at civil secretariat here on Monday in which detailed review of public welfare schemes and other ongoing projects relating to backward areas was held.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that early completion of clean drinking water schemes and development projects relating to healthcare and education sectors should be ensured.

He informed that Punjab government will setup Arazi Centers in remote areas under land record information management system. Identification of land has been completed for setting up Arazi Centers which would provide facilities to the people of backward localities.

It is our job to provide facilities to the general public at their doorsteps; he said adding that any delay in completion of ongoing schemes aimed at providing quality health and education facilities to the backward areas is intolerable.

The Chief Minister expressed his strong indignation over delay in some schemes and reprimanded the concerned officers. He made it clear that negligence in providing better facilities of healthcare to the common man is not tolerable at any cost. You people are busy in drafting PC-1 while general public badly needs healthcare facilities. Now affairs would not be run like this, he added.

CM Buzdar said that one has to work on emergent basis and any paper work won’t help anymore. Practical steps should be taken instead of any photo session and real results should be shown. The instructions should be implemented in letter and spirit, he added.

He said that difficulties of the people should be realized and action will be taken against those failing to solve the problems of the common man. He said that special attention has been paid to social sector development in annual development program.

Education, healthcare, provision of clean drinking water and durable development of other sectors are our main priorities and a realistic ADP is being designed for these sectors, he added.

The Chief Minister said that we have identified priorities for the prosperity of the people and rights will be given to the people belonging to southern Punjab and other less-developed areas.

Funds have been increased for the development of backward areas, he said. He said that fruits of development projects will reach to the common man if they are completed well in time. That is why; a system of regular monitoring of welfare schemes has been designed.

Buzdar said that he knows the problems of backward areas as he belongs to the most backward area. He directed the concerned officials to ensure achieving the targets of different sectors including health, education, agriculture, industry and clean drinking water.

The Chief Secretary, SMBR, ACS (Home) and secretaries of concerned departments attended the meeting.—INP

