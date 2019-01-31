Buzdar directs for improving traffic situation at entry, exits of major cities

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister has directed to devise plan for improving traffic situation at entry and exit points of Lahore and other major cities of the province.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned departments that final recommendations should be submitted after comprehensive planning so that effective measures could be adopted to ensure smooth flow of traffic on such points.

He said that the flow of traffic at entry and exit points will have to be improved through traffic re-engineering and management.

Effective management of traffic will help to facilitate the people visiting big cities, he said adding that the best traffic system also symbolizes a civilized society; therefore, practical measures should be adopted for best managing traffic system at entry and exit points.

In this regard, comprehensive planning should be made so that people coming or leaving big cities could be fully facilitated, he added

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that concerned agencies are responsible to save the citizens from traffic problems by improving the traffic management. Practical measures should be adopted for facilitating the citizens so that they may be accommodated at entry and exit points, he said.

He said that concerned agencies will have to be fully prepared to meet the emerging challenges of traffic management resulting due to increase in population.

The Chief Minister maintained that the problems faced by the people due to traffic-clogging at entry and exit points of different cities are simply unimaginable.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of concerned agencies that traffic system should be sufficiently improved so that the people are adequately facilitated. Innovative steps will have to be adopted through dexterous use of technology and management skills for improving the flow of traffic at different entry and exit points and results will have to be given in this regard, the Chief Minister concluded.

