Buzdar directs departments to ensure financial discipline

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office here on Tuesday in which financial matters as well as progress made on annual development program were reviewed.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the government departments to strictly implement austerity measures adding that transparency should be ensured in financial matters.

The government departments should maintain financial discipline, he added. We are the custodian of national resources and no one will be allowed to make a dacoity on the hard-earned money of the people.

The public needs as well as their welfare should be ensured in development schemes and the menace of enhancing the expenditures by delaying the completion of such schemes should be discouraged.

He said that timely utilization of development resources is important and the departments should ensure timely utilization of released funds so that people could be fully benefitted.

The Chief Minister also directed that utilization of funds released for the development schemes should be ensured within the given timeframe and added that their regular monitoring should also be done. He reiterated that government will continue to provide resources for public welfare schemes including health and education on priority basis.

Chief Minister was given a briefing about the progress on the annual development program and financial matters of the province.

