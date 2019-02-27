Buzdar directs better healthcare, provision of medicines in govt hospitals

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned to ensure better healthcare facilities and provision of medicines at all the government hospitals across the province.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here on Wednesday to review the performance of health sector, Usman Buzdar directed the ministers and provincial assembly members to visit hospitals and present their recommendations for bring further improvement in provision of healthcare facilities to masses.

Similarly, provision of medicines should also be ensured in government-run health institutions, he added.

The Chief Minister said that provision of better healthcare facilities to the downtrodden and the hapless segments is the top priority of the government.

He said that air ambulance service project is being launched for timely shifting the patients in critical conditions to hospitals.

Similarly, a 100-bed hospital will be started soon in Punjab Institute of Mental Health to treat the addicts, he said and added that on the other side, doctors’ residences will be completed according to their schedule in Bahawalnagar district.

Usman Buzdar directed that Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences should be activated and standard private rooms should be established in government hospitals.

He informed that a number of laws including the medical teaching institution act are being introduced. The students from tribal areas will be able to take admission in medical colleges on reserved seats, he added.

The meeting deliberated upon the proposal of increasing the duration of employment of medical teaching faculty along with start of nightshift in nursing schools and recruitment of male nurses.

The Chief Minister directed that the decision of uniform fee for medical tests in government hospitals should be reviewed. Burdening the poor is not acceptable to me.

It is the responsibility of the state to provide best healthcare facilities to the needy patients free-of-cost, he added.

He expressed the satisfaction that the recruitment process of doctors, nurses and other staff is being completed with utmost transparency and improvements are visible in the health sector.

It is satisfying that quality healthcare facilities have been provided to the needy people through Sehat Sahulat Program, he added. Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid said that health department will provide 30 thousand anti-rabies vaccines while the 15 thousand vaccines will be given to southern Punjab.

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Provincial Health Advisor Muhammad Hanif Pitafi, ACS, spokesman to CM, secretaries and others attended the meeting.

Share on: WhatsApp