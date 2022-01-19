Buzdar declared ‘best chief minister’ in all four provinces

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has been declared the “best chief minister”, followed by the chief ministers of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan respectively in a survey.

The survey, conducted by Institute of Public Opinion Research (IPOR), offered the respondents to judge the CMs on their three-year performance in the areas of education, health and development.

It saw 45 per cent of the respondents endorsing Punjab CM, with Mahmood Khan, Murad Ali Shah and Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo securing the next slots.

According to the survey, 41 per cent of the respondents endorsed Mehmood Khan, 38 per cent opted for Shah while 32 per cent voted for Bizenjo.

Around 86 per cent of the voters expressed satisfaction with the steps taken by the Buzdar administration for improving educational standards in Punjab.

Some 80 per cent supported the government of KP, 62 per cent Balochistan whereas 58 per cent liked the Sindh government in this category.

Punjab government also expanded provision of healthcare facilities as 72 per cent supported the steps. KP government came second with a 67 per cent, Balochistan government secured the third slot with 56 per cent, while Sindh government clinched the fourth position with 53 per cent.

In terms of development in the provinces, 51 per cent in Punjab were satisfied with the performance of Buzdar, 48 per cent with Mahmood Khan, 43 per cent with Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo and 38 per cent with Sindh.

Buzdar also remained prominent in terms of service delivery as 61 per cent of the respondents were satisfied with his steps for improving service delivery in the provincial government’s departments, 69 per cent showed trust in K-P government while 54 per cent and 50 per cent supported Balochistan and Sindh governments respectively.