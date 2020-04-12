Buzdar commends Christians to limit Easter prayers in crisis

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday commended Christian community that in the wake of coronavirus pandemic for limiting their prayers and prayer ceremonies. He also expressed his thanks for the cooperation being extended by the Chriastian community with regard to cope up coronavirus epidemic.

The CM also participated in the Christian community festivities on the eve of Easter and sent cake gifts to the leaders of Christian community and also congratulated them on their Easter.

He expressed his good wishes for them. Usman Buzdar sent cakes to the Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam, MPA Haroon Imran Gill, MPA Peter Gill, Cardinal Joseph Coutts, Arch Bishop Sabastian Shaw Catholic and Bishop of Lahore. He also sent cakes on Easter festival to Bishop of Marshel, Arch Bishop Joseph Arshad, Bishop Indrias Rehmat, Bishop Irfan Jami, Bishop Leo Paul and Bishop John Sammuel. Usman Buzdar also sent cake gifts to Pastor Anwar Fazal Chairman Eternal Life Ministries, Dr. Liaqat Qasir Chairman Full Gospel Church Pakistan, Bishop Elvin Sammuel, Dr. Majeed Abel Moderator UP Church and Bishop Benny.

The CM further complimented that Christian community by maintaining social distancing on the occasion of Easter festival have completely and nicely fulfilled their religious, national and moral duties. Our dear homeland is demanding from us without any doubt to maintain social distancing today.

Usman Buzdar further paid tributes to Christian community for displaying discipline by maintaining social distancing and have rightfully performed their national duty. He further maintained that Christian community by postponing the religious ceremonies has given ample proof of their love for Pakistan.

We appreciate and deeply regard the steps being taken by the Christian community to extend their cooperation in order to eradicate coronavirus. We also equally share their happiness and festivities on the eve of Easter, concluded Usman Buzdar.

Former senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at the CM Office in which matters of mutual interest, current political scenario and steps being taken by the government to cope up with coronavirus pandemic were discussed. Usman Buzdar while talking on this occasion regretfully said that opposition parties have only done oral calculations on the important national issue of coronavirus pandemic.

Opposition should come to know loud and clear that public service cannot be done merely by giving statements, he added. He emphasized that one is supposed to stand by the masses in order to render them service and PTI leadership is standing shoulder to shoulder with the masses to effectively deal with coronavirus pandemic.

Everything has changed including politics across the globe owing to prevailing coronavirus pandemic but the negative attitude posed by our opposition parties has not changed at all, he lamented. He inquired that how come those going abroad by deserting the agony-proned masses in this time of difficulty and need can become their benefactors.

Kh Jalal-ud-Din Rumi an eminent industrialist and head of Mehmood Group of industries called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and apprised him about the collective efforts being made with the government in order to effectively cope up with coronavirus situation in Multan. Usman Buzdar thanked the industrialists and traders community for extending their maximum cooperation to the government in its endeavours to eradicate coronavirus pandemic across the province including Multan.