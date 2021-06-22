Buzdar, Bajwa discuss CPEC projects, agri farming

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Tuesday held a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed progress on ongoing projects under CPEC and corporate agri farming in the province.

Buzdar, during the meeting, said that the projects were underway on a priority basis in transparent manner.

Special economic zones were also being established and Chinese investors were being provided facilities in the zones, the chief minister said, adding that CPEC would strengthen the economic landscape of Pakistan.

Lt Gen (retd) Bajwa also termed the CPEC projects vital for the national economy. He also expressed satisfaction over the progress of the projects in Punjab.

He emphasized a need to promote agri-farming under CPEC as Punjab had great potential in this field.