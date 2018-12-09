Buzdar assures to resolve problems of Baloch students

Students from Balochistan Residential College call on CM

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A delegation of students of the Balochistan Residential College, Khuzdar called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar here today. The chief minister went to the seat of every student and shook hands with them, and welcomed them on visiting Lahore. He assured them that their problems will be resolved. Speaking on the occasion, CM Usman Buzdar said the youth is an asset and we have high hopes from our youth. Balochistan is our future and this province has huge resources. If these resources are utilized then Balochistan and Pakistan both will progress. He said Punjab is your own home and we welcome Baloch students in Punjab. This visit of Baloch students is the way of enhancing connection between both countries.

Brotherhood, harmony and love increase due to visits of students to other provinces. The students of Punjab will also visit in the same way as the students of Balochistan have visited. He said the half part of his native area falls in Balochistan. I have visited Khuzdar and Balochistan a short time ago and I am aware of your problems.

I will soon visit Balochistan and Khuzdar. He said we will review problem of Balochistan and will play our role whatever is possible. The Punjab government will set up a cardiology centre in Balochistan from its own resources. This centre will be a gift for our brother and sisters from Balochistan. Our resources are available for the people of Balochistan. We will review to increase quota of students from Balochistan in institutions of Punjab and steps will be taken to make quota for Baloch students in private universities.

Teachers and students of the Balochistan Residential College, speaking on the occasion, said Punjab government has always cooperated with us and we are happy to see educational institutions of Punjab during our study tour. They thanked the chief minister for his assurance to resolve their problems. Spokesman of CM Shehbaz Gill was also present on the occasion.

