Buzdar approves pay raise for Punjab govt employees

Staff Reporter Lahore

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved to raise the salaries of government employees in order to close the pay gap.

A meeting of the special committee on closing the pay gap between government employees was convened under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi, CM’s Principal Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Finance and other officials attended the meeting.

Usman Buzdar rejected the proposals of 10% or 15% special allowance and issued instructions to give 25% special allowance to government employees of the province.

On the direction of the Chief Minister, special allowance will be given to more than 721,000 provincial employees from grade 1 to 19, except those who already receive a special executive allowance. The special allowance will be added to employees’ salaries in the coming month of June.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister said that government employees hold immense importance for the Punjab government, which is aware of all their problems. He added that the annual budget will also bring good news for provincial employees.