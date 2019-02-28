Buzdar approves launch of welfare projects

Staff Reporter

The board meeting of Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) was held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Thursday. The Chief Minister accorded approval to launch different projects for the wellbeing of deserving women, children and the elderly citizens. He said the PTI government gives importance to the welfare of the needy communities adding that role of PSPA is important in this regard.

The meeting was told that one-window welfare counters will be set up at e-khidmat centers to facilitate the deserving women, children and the elderly. Through these counters, they will be provided different PSPA services. The meeting also deliberated on the proposal of starting ‘Bahimmat Buzurg’ program for the people aged more than 65 year. It also discussed the proposal of giving monthly pension to such people. The Chief Minister directed that the program aimed at the welfare of senior citizens of more than 65 year should be given final shape soon.

The meeting also pondered over the proposal of launching ‘Hum Qadam’ project for the differently abled. It was told that a special project will be started on the directions of Supreme Court for the welfare of the transgender community and facilities like free education and healthcare, screening, legal and psychological assistance and shelter will be provided to the transgender children. The participants were informed that PSPA has also submitted an application to the PEMRA for banning the ridiculing of transgender community in TV programs.

The Chief Minister was also apprised about the provision of healthcare facilities to the impecunious strata through health and nutrition project and provision of economic self-reliance to the rural womenfolk through human capital investment project. Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that a new social protection policy will be introduced in the province of Punjab aiming at improving the quality of life of the disfranchised segments of the society. He said that every possible effort will be made for poverty alleviation as rehabilitation of the hapless is our objective, he added. Earlier, the CEO of PSPA gave a briefing about the welfare projects.

Health minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, head of Akhuwat Dr. Amjad Saqib, MD Kashf Foundation Ms. Roshaneh Zafar, vice chairman PSPA Ch. Ali Asjad Malhi, spokesman to CM, ACS, chairman P&D, administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting.

