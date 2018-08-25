Buzdar announces zero tolerance towards corruption

CM Buzdar offers Eid prayers at Race Course Park

Salim Ahmed

Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offered Eid ul Adha prayer at Eidgah of Race Course Park in Lahore. He reached there in his personal car and greeted the people of the happy occasion of Eid after the prayer. Various people also congratulated him and took selfies with the chief minister to memorize the eid occasion.

Earlier, Sardar Usman Buzdar stopped his personal car at four different points at the jail road after performing Eid prayer and extended eid greetings to people and various police officials.

He commended the police staff for performing their duties diligently. Various children took selfies with the chief minister. The chief minister also met with his staff and extended eid greetings to them.

Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the Darul Shafqat orphanage at Multan Road on Eid day. He celebrated eid occasion with the children and presented gifts and sweetmeats to them to boost their eid joys.

Talking to the media, the chief minister said that he is happy to celebrate eid with the resource less children as extending eid joys to the indigent strata is the real spirit of eid. Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) also preached to show munificence towards orphans. He said that efforts of Anjuman Himayat-e-Islam towards looking after abandoned and orphaned children are praiseworthy and the problems faced by it would be solved on priority basis. I have been nominated by my leader Imran Khan for this post and continuous work is our only objective and agenda, he said.

He said, “Signs of good governance and positive change would be conspicuous to all. Improving the quality of life of the poor is our objective and the people will also perceive changes in their lives.”

The foundations of a new Pakistan have been laid and now a new Pakistan will be developed, he added. The chief minister said that he shall get briefing from every department and the whole system will be rectified. He made it clear that corruption will not be tolerated at any cost in the province and no one will be ever allowed to indulge in corrupt practices. The wrong-doer will not go scot-free, he added. We will not indulge in corruption nor will allow anybody to do so and the corrupt should better plan about them. We will perform by giving priority to the national interest and the schemes which are according to the national interest will be continued, concluded the chief minister.

After visiting the Darul Shafqat, Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to the Punjab Institute of Mental Health. He inquired after the patients and congratulated them of eid ul adha. He also distributed sweetmeats among the patients.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that people suffering from various forms of mental illness deserve special attention of the society. Looking after them is our social responsibility, he said. He said that he has gone there on eid day to participate in the happiness of patients. He said the doctors should also treat patients gently because their sweet talking would half heal the patients. He also listened to the problems faced by the doctors and staff of institute of mental health and assured them that steps will be taken to solve their problems along with solving the staff shortage issue. He directed that secretary health should personally visit the mental health institute to examine the problems being faced by the institution.

On the occasion, an interesting talk held between a patient and the doctor. Doctor asked the patients which government is it in power now. The patient replied that it is the government of Imran Khan. Doctor again asked that whom he support and the patient took the name of Imran Khan. When the doctor asked about the name of prime minister of Pakistan, the patient replied that it is Imran Khan and added that he salutes the prime minister. The doctor informed the patient that chief minister punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has come here after taking oath two days earlier. The patient replied that he pays his gratitude to the chief minister and prays for his success. The chief minister said that you all should pray for Pakistan and prime minister Imran Khan. The patient expressed happiness upon listening it.

