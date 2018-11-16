Buzdar announces billions of rupees’ uplift schemes for DG Khan

Our Correspondent

Dera Ghazi Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announced different development projects worth billions of rupees for Dera Ghazi Khan, including a technical university, college and a school, during his maiden visit to DG Khan after taking oath of the post of Chief Minister Punjab.

Usman Buzdar inaugurated two mobile health units and three ambulances along with visiting the new block. He inspected different sections and was told in a briefing that new block having 400 beds capacity will be completed soon with a cost of Rs.62 crore. The first floor will be made functional this month and three floors will be functional by June 30 next year. Cardiology, nephrology, gynae and other wards will be established in the DHQ hospital and ICU will also be upgraded.

Talking on the occasion, Chief Minister said that cardiology institute will be established in DG Khan and maternity ambulance service is being started as well. 26 government medical officers have joined duty and quota of students from tribal areas is being increased in Ghazi Medical College as well. They will be able to benefit from this facility from next academic year. Meanwhile, 1.93 lakh families will be issued Insaf Health Cards in DG Khan this year.

While addressing MNAs, MPAs, party leaders, bar association members, traders and notables of the area, Usman Buzdar said that three state-of-the-art universities will be set up in Punjab including one in DG Khan. He also announced to upgrade DG Khan Technical College to Technical University and restoration of the postgraduate college. He said that Rs.1.70 billion are being provided for the construction of new campus of Ghazi University and buses will be provided to facilitate students of 12 colleges of the area. Meanwhile, primary schools will also be setup in different areas to provide education to the girls.

